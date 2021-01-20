Rivers govt directs civil servants to work from home

The Rivers State Government has directed Civil Servants on Grade Levels 1 to 13 not to come to work from January 20 following the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state, except those providing essential service.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Head of Service in the state, Rufus Godwin.

According to the statement, officers from Grade levels 14 and above were directed to be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.

“Following the current increase in the number of COVID 19 cases, in the second wave of the pandemic, his Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has directed all civil servants on salary scale 01-13 except those on essential duty to stay away from duty forthwith,” the statement partly read.

“While officers from Grade levels 14 and above, should be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.

“Accordingly, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive and observe strictly all COVID19 protocols.

“This directive which takes effect from Wednesday 20th January 2021 shall remain in force until his excellency directs otherwise, please.”