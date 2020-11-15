Rooney set for coaching duties at Derby County

Manchester United legend and football veteran, Wayne Rooney is set to oversee first-team preparations alongside fellow coaching staff Liam Rosenior, Shay Given, and Justin Walker.

This is after Derby County sacked manager, Phillip Cocu, and assistant manager Chris van der Weerden.

Rooney is also expected to lead training and team selection, with support from Liam Rosenior, Shay Given, and Justin Walker.

The former England international would be the ‘senior figure’ in the new interim coaching set-up at the club.

Sacked manager, Philip Cocu took over from Frank Lampard in the summer of 2019 and guided the club to a 10th place finish in his first season. However, the club are currently bottom of the table after just one win in 11 matches.

Rooney despite taking charge of Derby coming matches has not been named interim or caretaker manager as he still remains a player for the club. – The News.