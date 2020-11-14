Salah tests positive again for coronavirus

Liverpool and Egypt star, Mohamed Salah tested positive for the coronavirus, for the second time on Friday, the Egyptian Football Association (FA) said.

Salah was in Cairo for the African Nations Cup qualifier match against Togo.

The Egyptian FA further disclosed more bad news, announcing that three other players from the two teams also tested positive.

“The laboratories of the Ministry of Health have indicated that three players from the Egyptian and Togo teams have tested positive before the match between the two teams tomorrow.

“Other tests will be conducted for the aforementioned players to determine their position on participation”.

Earlier on Friday, football world was rocked by news of Salah testing positive, the third player of Liverpool, to be hit by the virus.

His team mates, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alacantra had also experienced the virus. But they have all been healed.

Egypt FA said all necessary measures are being taken over the Salah case.

“The first swab had a positive result, but the Egyptian Football Association decided to conduct a second swab to confirm the infection.

“The Egyptian star is in high spirits, in addition to the fact that none of the usual symptoms of infection appears on him.

“A special room was prepared for isolation and another room for medical follow-up, while the team doctor, Dr. Muhammad Abu Al-Ela, communicates with Dr. Kim Moxen, head of the medical team of Liverpool Club to follow up.