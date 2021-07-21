Sallah day tragedy: 10 persons die in Kwara auto crash

Ten persons reportedly died in a lone auto crash involving an 18-seater commercial Hiace bus, in a town near Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, yesterday.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at a location called Iyemoja along Olooru-Okolowo area of the Ilorin-Jebba expressway in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The crash, which was reportedly caused by speed violation, occurred at about 4:00 pm.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said that other victims of the crash suffered varying degrees of fracture injuries.

He gave the registration number of the commercial vehicle as LND 742XK and said that the rescue team took the injured people to Ayo Hospital, Okolowo, and the state General Hospital, Ilorin, for medical attention.

The FRSC boss also said that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilorin, while commending the officers of the Nigeria Police for the assistance rendered during the incident.

He also cautioned drivers against over speeding, adding that they should obey all traffic regulations and be mindful of other road users. – The Sun.