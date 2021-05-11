Sallah: PRP felicitates with Muslim faithfuls

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Tuesday felicitated with Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of this year’s Eid ul-Fitr and completion of the fasting of the month of Ramadan.

In a statement made available to TheCitizen, the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Falalu Bello, OFR, stated that “considering the fact that Eid ul-Fitr is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims all around the world and it is the occasion that marks the end of the Islamic holy month fasting of Ramadan, the PRP urges Nigerians to put into practice the lessons learned from the holy month of Ramadan of tolerance, endurance, companionship, generosity and worship in all aspects of life so as to ensure a peaceful and flourishing Nigeria.

“As we celebrate under intense economic strain and insecurity where many are struggling to survive, the PRP exhorts Nigerians to also adopt the essential tenets of good neighborliness and magnanimity advocated by Islam as doing that will tremendously help in putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged citizens and victims of the escalated insecurity in numerous parts of Nigeria.

Also, the PRP reiterates its calls on the government to drastically address the problems of kidnappings, banditry, insurgency, and other acts of violence in various parts of Nigeria.

It is an indisputable fact that Nigeria is in dire straits caused by economic challenges, escalated insecurity and threats to our corporate existence as a nation in consequence of the bad governance by the ruling APC in the last 6 years at Federal level and most States which came after the not so good governance of the PDP for 16 years. Hence the need for Nigerians to totally reject the APC and PDP and embrace the PRP for redemption and solution.

Finally, the PRP prays for the security, unity and development of Nigeria and wishes Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-ul-Fitr celebration”, the statement added.