Samuel Kalu collapses during Bordeaux Ligue 1 game

There was a worrying sight after six minutes as Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu collapsed outside the home penalty box without any contact with an opposition player.

Less than 90 seconds later, the Nigerian winger was back on his feet after treatment.

He played on for five minutes before being substituted by Remi Oudin.

Samuel Kalu had previously collapsed due to the dehydration from the summer heat in Egypt at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was reported he had suffered a heart attack during the Eagles’ final training session ahead of their opening match against Burundi.

Kalu collapsed while taking a corner in training at the Alexandria stadium.

He was immediately attended to by medical staff.

He was later taken to hospital for tests and was certified okay.

Ademola Olajire, communication director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had said that “he (Kalu) was dehydrated. The doctors told him he needed to be taking enough fluids.”