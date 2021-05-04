SAN predicts Nigeria’s breakup within six months

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Robert Clarke, has sworn by his father’s grave saying that Nigeria will collapse in six months time if care is not taken.

Clarke, while reacting to questions on Channels TV on the Department of State Services, DSS’ threat to haunt down those trying to tear Nigeria apart, said what is happening in the south east is degenerating to a civil war already.

“Those that should know better are doing nothing but just talking. The small boys that looted under Sani Abacha set up political parties to help him retain power are part of the problems.

“Nigeria was better in 1982 under Shehu Shagari than it is now in 2021…

“Nigeria will collapse in six months’time if care is not take, I swear by my father’s grave,” he said.

The DSS had stated in a statement on Sunday that they would no longer tolerate people trying to plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

The statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, read that while the “Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.”

The DSS sent direct warnings to past political leaders and religious leaders, stating that calling for “forceful change of government or mass action against it” is an indication to cause “disintegration of Nigeria