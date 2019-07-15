Sanwo-Olu announces 25 commissioner-nominees for Lagos cabinet

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent the list of his commissioners and special advisers to the Lagos State House of Assembly, with some of them old faces of the previous Lagos administrations and some making their debut.

Among the returnees are Tunji Bello, lawyer and journalist who was the secretary to the government under the Ambode administration and also a former commissioner for environment under Raji Fashola.

Prince Gbolahan Lawal had served under Governors Fashola and Ambode. His last portfolio was as commissioner for housing.

Engineer Hakeem Fahm was commissioner for ICT midway under Ambode’s administration and is also returning as commissioner.

Segun Dawodu, son of the late prominent Lagos politician, Alhaji Ganiyu Dawodu, popularly known as GOD, is also on the list. He was a commissioner under the Bola Tinubu administration and had stayed with the Tinubu political clan, despite the political differences between Tinubu and his father.

Among the new faces is Tunbosun Alake, son of Dele Alake, Lagos former commissioner for information and strategy. He featured in the campaign for Sanwo-Olu’s election.

Another new face is Gbenga Omotoso, editor for many years of The Nation newspaper.

Here is the complete list:

Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Dr. Idris Salako

Mr. Tunji Bello

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Mrs. Bolaji Dada

Mr. Lere Odusote

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

Mr. Gbolahan Lawal

Ms. Adekemi Ajayi

Mr. Femi George

Dr. Wale Ahmed

Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)

Mr. Hakeem Fahm

Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Mr. Segun Dawodu

Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Mr. Sam Egube

Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya

Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Mr. Tunbosun Alake

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo