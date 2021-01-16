Sanwo-Olu approves re-opening of Lagos schools Monday

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved that all public and private schools in Lagos State below tertiary level should resume on Monday for the second term of 2020/2021 academic session.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo conveyed the governor’s approval on Friday, noting that this is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders.

Welcoming all to a happy and successful new academic term, Adefisayo urged students and members of staff to stay safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that schools must provide soap, wash hand basin, alcoholic hand sanitizers, thermometers and other essential items in public and private schools across the State.

She stressed that washing of hands, wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

She, however, reiterated her earlier advice that all schools must ensure strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 requirements for school’s resumption.

She further disclosed that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the guidelines for school’s re-opening in their respective schools as the State’s Office of Education Quality Assurance Team will be on ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.