Sanwo-Olu eases Lagos curfew from 8am to 6pm

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the easing of the curfew imposed on the state.

The governor said people are allowed to go out between 8am and 6pm from Saturday.

He said, “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening.”

Sanwo-Olu said this during a televised press briefing at the Lagos House in Marina. on Friday.

The governor asked youths in the state to stop the protest.

“We need to continue to talk to ourselves. Everywhere I went today, people say they want peace, we all want peace, we can not continue to lose our population and our monuments and infrastructure,” he added.

He also asked people who are still using social media to instigate and incite citizens to desist.

Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of the curfew on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the unrest in the state.

Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.

The situation was further worsened when soldiers, in a bid to disperse the protesters at the Lekki toll gate, opened fire on the youths.