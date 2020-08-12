Sanwo-Olu extends financial support to indigent Lagosians

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday brought succour to some families in the State through “Sanwo-Olu Listens” initiative, presenting cheques to vulnerable Lagosians, especially those whose sources of income were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the first set of beneficiaries of the “Sanwo-Olu Listens” initiative, held on Tuesday at the LCCI Hall at Alausa in Ikeja, the Governor assured Lagosians that his administration will not relent in assisting the poor, the less privileged and vulnerable citizens in Lagos State.

“Sanwo-Olu Listens” is a life impacting initiative social welfare programme designed by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to provide financial assistance to vulnerable citizens in Lagos State.

During the programme, 50 struggling Lagosians, comprising the elderly, nursing mothers, youths and small scale business owners who were first set of beneficiaries of the programme, received cheques from the Governor to meet up with urgent needs.

Presenting cheques to 50 beneficiaries, who sought financial assistance from Lagos State Government few weeks ago through the “Sanwo-Olu Listens” initiative to meet up with urgent personal, family and business demands as a result of challenges faced during COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Sanwo-Olu advised them to use the money provided by the government appropriately.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the execution of the programme would not have been possible but for the approval and release of funds by “our magnanimous and compassionate Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

She said the Office has equally put in place a monitoring team that would monitor the beneficiaries so as to ensure that whatever assistance received is utilised appropriately.

Adebowale said the 50 beneficiaries were among those whose walk-in applications and nominations from various platforms in the public domain were received, screened and shortlisted by the Office of Civic Engagements according to the degree and nature of their various financial challenges.

She said the process of selecting the beneficiaries for the financial support was transparent and rigorous, noting that “An Intra-Ministerial Screening Committee was set up in the Office of Civic Engagement to facilitate the selection process.”

Adebowale said: “Sanwo-Olu Listens is borne out of the continuous aspirations of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Administration to support struggling individuals in the State as clearly stated during Mr. Governor’s electioneering campaign. It is an understatement that a lot of people need financial assistance to solve a lot of challenges ranging from chronic ailments, accidents, diverse degrees of disasters, to loss of jobs, businesses and livelihoods occasioned by the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world.

“This situation has prompted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to initiate practical and progressive solutions towards providing succour to vulnerable Lagosians. As a listening Governor that cares for the citizenry, Mr. Governor has risen to the occasion by assisting the needy in the State, hence our gathering here today.”

Princess Adebowale also disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu on Thursday July 16, through the Office of Civic Engagement completed the disbursement of the financial assistance to 2,000 Lagosians under the ‘EkoCares’ initiative with the theme: ‘Go Forward – Grow Lagos.’

She said with the funds provided under the scheme, beneficiaries were exposed to business and investment opportunities requiring minimal start-up capital.

Appreciating the Governor’s gesture, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Adelaja Bamigbosu, said there is nothing more inspiring than Governor Sanwo-Olu’s demonstration of love and care to Lagosians through the “Sanwo-Olu Listens” initiative, which provided the immediate needs of all the beneficiaries.

Among the beneficiaries were Mrs. Mercy Adetoun, who needed help to boost her pure water business and Mrs. Elizabeth Franklin, whose husband abandoned her after child birth. Mrs. Ayodeji Migbope and Aminat Oyeyinka were also supported financially to improve their businesses to be able to take care of their respective families.