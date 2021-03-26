Sanwo-Olu gets approval to purchase 355 vehicles at N4.43bn

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gotten approval from the Lagos State House of Assembly to purchase 355 vehicles at N4.43 billion.

The vehicles are for officials of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the civil service.

The House had on Monday acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget seeking approval to expend from the special expenditure to procure vehicles for official of the MDAs to aid effective and efficient service.

The approval, which was done through a voice vote co-ordinated by the Speaker of the assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, was sequel to a report by the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget chaired by Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu.

Presenting the report during plenary, Yishawu disclosed that the Committee invited the state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Abiola Liadi to defend the request.

He noted that the executive’s request would gulp a total of about N4.43 billion and would be financed from the Special Expenditure Votes of the 2021 Appropriation Law.

Yishawu maintained that the state government actually needed over one thousand vehicles for its officials as discovered by the Committee, but that Sanwo-Olu approved only 355 due to paucity of fund.

The lawmakers also passed a Bill to Consolidate All Laws Relating to The Transport Sector in Lagos state.