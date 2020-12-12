Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as aide tests positive for coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, on Friday said the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had gone into self-isolation.

Abayomi, in a statement, titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation,’ said the governor decided to go into isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

The commissioner said Sanwo-Olu had been tested for COVID-19 at least three times.

The statement read in part, “The governor will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on December 10.

“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”

The governor’s self-isolation came 72 hours after the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Maj. Gen. John Irefin, reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.

Irefin’s death, which occurred 24 hours after the commencement of the Chief of Army Staff’s 2020 annual conference, also forced the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and other senior military officers who attended the event physically to go into self-isolation.

In June, a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from COVID-19 complications, two months after the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), lost his former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, to the virus.

No fewer than five state governors had proceeded on self-isolation since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, two persons have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kano State as the number of active cases in the state rose to over 100.

This was as Governor Abdullahi Ganduje expressed concern over the non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols and vowed to ensure the enforcement of face masks usage.

The state coordinator, Rapid Response on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, said the state recorded the two deaths and 21 new cases within 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed deaths stands at 56, with 101 active cases, as of December 11, 2020.

“Our medical personnel and facilities are intact; we will recall our volunteer workers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation.

The governor, who stated this on Saturday in a broadcast, said the measure was necessary as family members and senior government officials around him tested positive for COVID-19.

El-Rufai said he is in self-isolation as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.

The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.

Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.

In a related development, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.