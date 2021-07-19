Sanwo-Olu pledges more open market access for MSMEs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said his administration would continue to ensure ease of access to market opportunities for the exposure and viability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) globally.

The Governor made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the 6th Lagos State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Exclusive Fair themed: “Effects of COVID-19: Charting the Way forward for MSMEs” on Sunday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Folasade Jaji, Secretary to the State Government, Lagos, urged MSMEs to leverage the knowledge and network gained at the fair to build better business connections.

He tasked the MSMEs to tap into the strategies suggested to promote their businesses and make them more accessible to customers from around the country and across the globe.

“In line with the THEMES Agenda of making Lagos State a 21st century economy, MSMEs will continue to receive support from the Lagos State Government in various ways.

“The trade fair has provided immediate market: created awareness and provided a platform to interact with government and customers in the last six days.

“Let me assure you again that the Ministry of Commerce, industry and cooperatives will continue to ensure MSMEs visibility and exposure, not just on the local but also on international stage,” said Sanwo-Olu.

He enjoined the participants to leverage the knowledge gained all through the fair to connect to new partners.

“Therefore, I also urge you all to continue to optimise, adapt and innovate and by so doing secure your pride of place at the forefront of the times we are in,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr Lola Akande, urged the MSMEs to use the impact of the fair to revitalise the entrepreneurial flame to sustain businesses and propel them to new heights.

This, she said, would help position the MSMEs for unprecedented growth and continued yield of tangible dividends, long after the fair.

“It is hoped that enough impact has been made and the lessons learned, would lead to improved business awareness, potential partnerships and the beginning of viable customer relationships.

“The exuberance of the participating MSMEs is a testament to the commitment to the sustainability and inevitable prosperity of your various businesses.

“Your undeniable tenacity through adversity, as evidenced by your enduring operations in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all its negative effects on commerce is no mean feat,” she said.

The state government awarded three persons; Ms Idong Benson, Mrs Olanike Badmus and Mrs Zulikat Ibrahim with N500,000, N750,000 and N1,000,000 respectively to improve their businesses.