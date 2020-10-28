Sanwo-Olu steps in to stop inter-tribal clashes in Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has bemoaned the destruction that trailed a clash between the Yoruba and the Hausa in the Fagba, Ifako-Ijaiye area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, during an assessment tour of the area on Tuesday, however, vowed to deal decisively with the those involved in inter-tribal clashes.

He assured residents who were affected by the mayhem that the state government would alleviate their pains.

The governor was accompanied on the tour by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji; Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab; and Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

He said, “The level of destruction that I have seen here is colossal; it is unfortunate. Enumeration will start immediately by the two local governments. The council chairmen and all the community leaders will come together and come up with a list of those whose properties have been destroyed.

“We are using this opportunity to give notices to all the miscreants in the neighbourhood and that is why I am looking at you.

“If you know that you are not doing any work and that you are one of the people that have caused this trouble, we are giving you the final notice because we are coming to clear this whole place.

He said the government would compensate victims after getting a breakdown of the enumeration, urging shop owners to be sincere while stating their losses.