Sanwo-Olu unveils cashless FLM Bus Scheme, set to ban Okada

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday unveiled the cashless First and Last Mile (FLM) bus scheme to ply inner routes and announced that the government would soon place total ban on Okada transportation.

The FLM bus scheme is an initiative transport option which gives commuters in the communities outside the main transit corridor a wider berth in accessing transport routes.

In the first phase, 300 FLM buses were unveiled by the governor out of the expected 5,000 buses

Unveiling the FLM bus scheme at the State House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the need to phase out Okada was the reason their introduction.

He said government would observe the operation of the FLM for two months to see if it met the needed demand before he would pronounce total ban on Okada riding.