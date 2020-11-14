Sanwo-Olu vows to complete Lagos-Badagry Expressway project

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday assured Lagosians that the State Government would complete the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He said his government is committed to the construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, saying that the delay of work on the road was based on the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.

Speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State on Friday, Governor Sanwo said the Lagos-Badagry Expressway when completed will last for about 30 to 40 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who commended Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, also hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He said: “This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.

“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, five on both sides.

“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40 years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of.”

Speaking on the Hyundai Kona car, assembled by Stallion Group Automobile at Ojo in Lagos, Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu said with the unveiling of the car, Nigerians can now drive electric cars, noting that Lagos remains the hub for the nation’s economy and a pacesetter in industrialisation.

The Hyundai Kona car is 100 per cent electric and comes with zero emission, 482km driving range and can be charged both at home and workplace.

He said: “We are not just launching Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first electric car assembled in Lagos, we are indeed empowering and creating youth employment. We are also creating opportunity for teeming youths of this nation.

“With the innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what the pump price of oil is again, what the pump price of petroleum is. All the issues and fights that we are having about prices of petroleum going up and the rest of it will be a thing of the past. This is a way to go and it is the future that we are seeing now.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while stressing his administration’s commitment to growth of businesses in the State, said Lagos State Government will partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the State and create an enabling environment for them to do well, so that they can create job opportunities for the youths.

He also assured that Lagos State Government would be partnering through Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos, so that people will have opportunity of where they will charge the electric cars.

He said: “This is the first electric car that we are seeing and we as the government need to partner with them. We need to create an enabling environment for them to do well, so that they can employ a lot more youths and create more jobs and pay our youths a lot more money, knowing fully well that the future belongs to you and the future is here.

“And so the state government, working with Ibile Oil and Gas will be creating different charging points in the city, so that people will have an opportunity of where they need to charge the cars.

“For us we see a renewed hope, for us we see a tomorrow coming today, for us we see and believe in the Stallion dream.” – The News.