Saraki, Obi congratulate Anambra PDP governorship poll candidate, Ozigbo

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State held on Saturday, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Saraki also appealed to leaders of the PDP in the state to rally round the candidate to ensure victory for the party in the November governorship election.

He said, “Ozigbo must let all his co-aspirants know that there is ‘no victor and no vanquished’ in the just concluded primary election. The victory is for our great party and his immediate efforts should be geared towards convincing all that he is a team player and ready to work with them to ensure victory for the party that can best represent the interest of Anambra people.”

The former Senate president said it was important for the party to assure the people that “the PDP and its candidate will work tirelessly to ensure that Anambra claims its rightful position as a leading state in Nigeria, the one that can create a prosperous, developed and conducive atmosphere for all residents,”

Similarly, a former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on Sunday congratulated Ozigbo, who is the immediate Chief Executive Officer of Transcorps.

Obi said, “I thank the National Chairman who, together with his team, remained neutral. I congratulate the PDP family in Anambra state who has given the state the most peaceful and organized process of choosing a candidate.”

He called on the PDP in the state and beyond to “pull together as a family towards a journey of building a better Anambra State.”