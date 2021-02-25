Saraki peace committee meets South-West PDP next week

The National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, will next week begin tour of South-West states to resolve the lingering crises that have polarised the party.

The committee will not only meet all the warring factions, but also visit former President Olusegun Obasanjo to discuss the progress made so far and tap from his wealth of experience in crisis management.

A source told The Guardian that the committee is competent to resolve the impasse in the South-West “because there is nothing on ground to fight for in most states in the South-West.”

It was also gathered that Saraki had personally met with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and former regional chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso, on the way forward for the party.

The source expressed optimism that the PDP leaders would work together after the meeting and ruled out parallel zonal congress as being feared by some party members.

It was also gathered that the next week peace meeting was strategic to herald the zonal congress fixed for Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Ibadan.

On Tuesday, the South-West PDP caucuses held different meetings at different locations to choose their candidates for the zonal election.

The party caucus that met in Ibadan nominated former Ambassador of Jordan and former governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja as the next zonal chairman of the party while Fayose group that met in Lagos re-affirmed its support for Olafeso.

Present at the Ibadan meeting were Governor Makinde, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South in the National Assembly, all PDP lawmakers at the National Assembly from Oyo State, the candidate of PDP in Ondo State in the 2020 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede; Senator Olu Alabi, the caretaker Committee Zonal Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Segun Oni, former Deputy Governors Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor (Lagos), Olusola Eleka (Ekiti), Olusola Obada (Osun) and others.

Some of those that attended the zonal meeting in Lagos included the Zonal Secretary, Daisi Akintan; Chairmen of Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti States, Adedeji Doherty, Sunday Bisi, Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele and Otunba Bisi Kolawole respectively.They urged Makinde to desist from causing division in the party by creating parallel excos in some states.