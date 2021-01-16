SARS officers collected N100k to release my brother, but gave us his corpse -Petitioner

A middle-aged man, Chinasa Ukenna, has demanded for the sum of N30 million as compensation for the death of his elder brother, Cosmos, allegedly in the custody of disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad in Rivers.

He made the demand while testifying at the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Ukenna said: “On November 10, 2016, I was in Lagos when my younger brother called me that my elder brother was arrested by the Policemen from Okporo Police Station. My younger brother went to bail him so that he can go to the hospital for treatment but they denied him bail.

“Two days later, they transferred him to SARS. We were not allowed to give him food or see him until one day, they called us to bring N100,000 for his bail. My younger brother ran to my father to get the money and after signing the bail papers, they brought out my brother from the cell dead and his hands were tied with sponge.

“The SARS operatives took his corpse to the mortuary. They finally released my brothers corpse in 2018 for us to bury him. We are demanding for a compensation of N30million even though I know that my brother will not come back again.” – The News.