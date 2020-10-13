SARS replacement: NPF begins training of new police unit next week

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will commence next week the training of a new unit to take over from the disbanded Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS).

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu spoke when popular musician, David Adeleke aka Davido, visited him in office on Monday over the ongoing #ENDSARS protests.

He said with SARS being disbanded, there was need to get a new structure to carry out the duties the defunct police unit was carrying out, which is fighting violent crimes.

He said the new outfit would be intelligence -driven, properly trained and only act on special occasions that require their attention.

He said the unit would be made up of fresh personnel with a fresh orientation and not officers from the scrapped unit.

He said opportunities would be created for members of the public to participate in and make inputs to the formation of the new unit.

Adamu said this was the first time they have decisively taken to dissolve SARS and called for calm as they continue to resolve all the issues.

He said Davido‘s visit to talk about the issue is the best way to deal with the current problem. .

He said in the formation of the new unit corrections would be taken from the experience of SARS.

“We just disbanded yesterday so protesters should calm down and give us time to fix the problem. The general public will be part of the process of getting a new outfit.

“I’m talking to you so I will keep talking to many others and get civil societies involved and get their input towards the new unit,” he said.

The IGP promised to investigate all cases of brutality and bring perpetrators to book.

He said the issue of compensation to the families of those affected by SARS’ would be addressed when investigations are concluded.

“We want justice to be done and justice will be done,” he said.

He said officers of the disbanded would be retrained and given other responsibilities in the Force, but will not be reabsorbed into the new unit.

“We admit the trust gap is wide but we will work to bridge that gap,” he said.

Davido urged every officer part of SARS be relieved of their duties.

Davido demanded the immediate release of all arrested protesters.

He also called for justice for the victims of SARS brutality and compensation for their families. – Daily Times.