SCOAN: TB Joshua’s successor yet unknown – Church HQ

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has said successor of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua has not been determined.

The cleric died on June 5 after he had preached in one of the church’s programmes.

At a briefing, yesterday, at the church’s headquarters in Lagos, the church announced that activities lined up for the burial ceremony would last for one week, beginning from July 5 to July 11, even as it stressed that the COVID-19 safety protocols, as laid down by government, would be strictly adhered to.

Reacting to questions from journalists, Gary Tonge, who spoke on behalf of the church, said an announcement would be made on who steps into the shoes of TB Joshua in due course. He said finding his successor was not an administrative issue, but a decision that would be taken through the leading of the Holy Spirit. He also assured that the founder’s philanthropic gesture for the less-privilege would be sustained by the church.

Said Tonge: “His supernatural call home was met with an outpouring of millions of testimonies and tributes from 195 countries – representing every tribe, every tongue and every nation on the face of the earth. In Prophet TB Joshua’s own words, ‘The beauty of our achievement is when we longer live and our achievement is still there, continuing to linger on in the eyes and ears of children yet unborn.

“We wish to inform you that July 5 to July 11 is dedicated to a series of laying-to-rest activities tagged ‘Celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua (1963-2021) – not mine but God’s own. Details of the programme is as follows – July 5 is slated for candlelight procession, starting from 6pm, but would be a private service. July 8 is lying-in-state, from 11am to 5pm for people to pay their last respect to the cleric. While July 9 is laying to rest service and interment from 10am for selected people. And there would be a thanksgiving service at the church on July 11 from 9am to 11am.”

Prophet T.B. Joshua is a man of the people with global influence and we know that the eyes of the world are upon this event. In our abiding commitment to the ideal of responsible corporate citizenship, we wish to assure you that we are working hand in hand with the Lagos State Government and Ministry of Health, both at state and federal levels.