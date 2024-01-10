The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, Umar Ardo, against the election of the governor, Ahamadu Fintiri.

This came after the counsel for the candidate, Sylvester Imhanobe, prayed the court to withdraw the case.

The five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro subsequently dismissed the appeal.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja and the tribunal had dismissed Ardo’s petition challenging Fintiri’s victory.

Ardo who scored 6,000 votes as against 430,000 votes gathered by Fintri of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship election contended that the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 were not complied with.

However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, the appellant’s counsel was engaged by the court to explain how the election deviated from the procedures outlined in the Electoral Act.

Unable to persuade the court despite earnest efforts, Imhanobe applied to withdraw the case.

Justice Okoro, however, dismissed the appeal without any cost against the appellant.

Finitiri is now left with the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Aishatu Binani, seeking to be declared the governor of the state.