Second tenure: Buhari‘s inauguration still holds May 29, not June 12 —Presidency

The Presidency has said there was no truth in reports that the Federal Government was considering shifting the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term from May 29 to June 12.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the clarification on Sunday.

Media reports last week claimed Buhari would be inaugurated on June 12, the day the government has declared as the country’s new Democracy Day.

But Shehu confirmed that the President’s first term would expire on May 29, 2019, having been inaugurated on May 29, 2015.

He said those who were behind the reports were only attempting to cause confusion in the polity.

The presidential spokesman promised that the Presidency would soon issue a statement on the matter.

He said, “There is no truth in that report. As a matter of fact, we will soon issue a statement on it to clear the air.

“The President was inaugurated for his first term in office on May 29, 2015. He ceases to be President on May 29, 2019, if he is not inaugurated for his second term on that day.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no plan to shift the President’s inauguration to June 12. The inauguration will hold on May 29. Those claiming that the inauguration will be shifted to June 12 are only trying to cause confusion in the polity. It is not true.”

Buhari had last year changed the nation’s Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 of every year.

A bill he sent to the National Assembly to amend the the nation’s Public Holidays Act had since been passed into law.

The declaration was part of the decision taken to honour the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

The President had also at the time honoured Abiola with the highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, posthumously.

He also honoured Abiola’s running mate in the election, Babagana Kingibe, with the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of Niger.