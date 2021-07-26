Security operatives arrest Sowore at Federal High Court, Abuja

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested by security operatives.

Sowore was sighted earlier in the day around the court premises probably to attend the scheduled court session on the fundamental rights abuse case involving five activists arrested at Dunamis Church, Abuja.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had directed the Department of State Security Services (DSS), to produce in court Monday, the five persons arrested for wearing the ‘Buhari Must Go’ t-shirts to the church recently.

It is not sure whether the matter will hold as scheduled following the commotion over the scheduled trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore was, however, accosted as he continued to lifestream activities around the court vicinity. His phone was also seized from him before he was finally taken away.

The camera belonging to Brock Media was equally snatched from the journalist, Yusuf Rock, while he narrowly escaped arrest.