Security operatives nab suspected child trafficker with five-day-old baby in Cross River

May 21, 2021 0

A suspected child trafficker, Imabong Aniefiok-Samuel, has been arrested with a five-day old baby boy.

The suspect was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking/Child Labour Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River on May 19 at Peace Park in Etta Agbor area of Calabar metropolis.

The spokesperson for the NIS in the state, Amor Austin, said in a statement made available to journalists in Calabar on Thursday that preliminary findings revealed that it was a case of child trafficking.

“The Comptroller of NIS in Cross River, Mrs Ijeoma Emenike, who is now an Assistant Comptroller General of NIS, has directed that the culprit be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.

The state Head of Operations, NAPTIP, Mr Oba Jacob, who received the suspect and baby, said the suspect would be used to trace others who had indicated interest to buy the baby but were now on the run.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Insecurity: Governors rooting for state police inviting anarchy – Police IG

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has berated governors who are clamouring for state police saying they are inviting anarchy.Speaking at the Open Government Partnership Week in Abuja, the IGP said those governors asking for state police are doing so for selfish purpose because they want to use the instrument of state police against their political opponents.The IGP, represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Lemu Sanusi, said: “But state police will bring anarchy. Look at what is happening with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna. With state police what will the situation be? If there is an armed robbery case, a governor cannot send state police. What the governors are looking for are instruments to defeat their political opponents.”Minister of State, Budget and National Planning and co-chair of Open Government Partnership, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba said that after the EndSARS protest in October, last year, the relationship between the citizens and police worsened. He said the government is trying to repair the damaged relationship through the Open Government Partnership.