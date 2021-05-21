Security operatives nab suspected child trafficker with five-day-old baby in Cross River

A suspected child trafficker, Imabong Aniefiok-Samuel, has been arrested with a five-day old baby boy.

The suspect was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking/Child Labour Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River on May 19 at Peace Park in Etta Agbor area of Calabar metropolis.

The spokesperson for the NIS in the state, Amor Austin, said in a statement made available to journalists in Calabar on Thursday that preliminary findings revealed that it was a case of child trafficking.

“The Comptroller of NIS in Cross River, Mrs Ijeoma Emenike, who is now an Assistant Comptroller General of NIS, has directed that the culprit be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.

The state Head of Operations, NAPTIP, Mr Oba Jacob, who received the suspect and baby, said the suspect would be used to trace others who had indicated interest to buy the baby but were now on the run.