Security situation better now than in 2015, says Femi Adesina

The Presidency has insisted that the security situation in the country is better than what the Muhammadu Buhari administration met in 2015.

This comes in spite of the increasing rate of attacks and killings in parts of the country, especially in the North by insurgents and bandits among other criminals terrorising harmless residents in the region.

As various individuals and groups continue to criticise the Federal Government for the present situation, Mr Femi Adesina believes it is wrong to say President Buhari has failed in terms of security.

Adesina, who featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, argued that people cannot use a few events to rate the government low in terms of securing the people.

“You don’t take one, two, three events, and then you conclude that it is all failure; you will get to some other parts of the North and they will tell you that things are a lot better.

“Even Governor (Babagana) Zulum who is in Borno State which is like the epicentre of the insurgency will tell you that the situation in that state is far better than what it was in 2015,” said Adesina who is the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity.

He went further to evaluate the performance of the present administration, saying they have done fair enough beyond what was expected.

The presidential aide admitted that 2020 was a very challenging year not just for Nigeria but all countries of the work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, it cannot be the real benchmark year to review the promises made by the government at the start of the year.

Adesina explained that most of the promises made could not also be actualised to the letter because from March, the country and indeed the world, was on what he described as suspended animation.

He, however, stressed that despite the low earnings and the fact that the nation’s economy did not function at full capacity, a good number of the promises were still accomplished.

“In a political situation where you have a term, as in four years, the consequences will usually be loss of reputation, loss of respect for that government, and eventually, it could reflect at the polls.

“But we know that this is a government that has a reputation, that has integrity, and what has been promised will be accomplished and at the end of the term when the elections are held, we will see the results again,” said the President’s spokesman.

He added, “There were lockdowns everywhere and it lasted till like the last quarter of that year, but it is to the advantage of this government that most of the things promised may not have been accomplished 100 per cent but a good number of them were accomplished.”