See all hot new movies, shows this January on Showmax

Showmax is kicking things off to an exciting start in 2021 with the arrival of international series like Vikings season 6, and Unmarried and Date My Family Season 2 on the local front.

But that’s not all: here are all the movies and series to look out for on Showmax in Nigeria this January.

Local content

1. Unmarried Season 2 | Weekly episodes from January 20

Nengi, played by Big Brother Naija star Venita Akpofure, alongside sidekicks Kamsi (Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye aka Folu Storms) and Funbi (Enado Odigie), makes a return to our screens from January 20. They continue on their rollercoaster adventure juggling love, friendship and careers.

Unmarried season two will be available for streaming on Showmax on Wednesday evenings, at the same time as it airs on Africa Magic.

2. Date My Family | Weekly episodes from January 17

The search for love continues in Date My Family Season 2 as Nigeria’s most eligible singles dine with three different families of hopefuls before picking one to take on a date. Details are dished and secrets are spilt as loved ones grill the potential suitor, all the while trying to show their candidate in the best light. Episodes come to Showmax at the same time as they air on Africa Magic.

Movies are not left out of the local content line-up as In the Deep (2019) starts showing from January 9th, Best Friends (2019) shows from January 10th, Walking You Through (2020) on January 16th and Trophy Wife (2019) on January 17th.

Other movie titles to look out for include Walk The Line (2020) on 23 Jan, One Fine Day (2020) on 24 Jan, Hooked (2020) on 30 Jan, and A Fool And A Lover (2020) on 31 Jan.

International Series

1. Vikings Season 6B | First on Showmax

After six exciting seasons, HISTORY channel’s hugely successful show Vikings comes to an end, marking a bitter-sweet moment for Nigerian fans of the show who have since been sharing their thoughts on the show’s final episodes on social media.

The show follows the exploits of the legendary Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons.

The second half of the final season of the show is currently streaming exclusively on Showmax and all your questions will be answered. Is Bjorn still alive? What happened to Floki? Who will take the throne of Kattegat? And which of our favourite characters is going to die next?

After six seasons, Vikings still has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.5/10 rating on IMDb.

2. Black Monday | Binge From January 1

Catch Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda, Iron Man) in his Emmy-nominated role as Maurice Monroe, a veteran stockbroker. Regina Hall (The Best Man, Think Like A Man) is Dawn Darcy, one of Monroe’s undervalued employees.

Black Monday chronicles events around October 19, 1987 aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history and how a motley crew of ambitious underdogs caused it.

Wall Street Journal calls Black Monday “very funny, very clever about incorporating 1980s cultural references, and very vulgar.” Black Monday has been renewed for a third season.

3. Growing Up Hip-Hop New York | Binge From January 1

The New York edition of this popular reality franchise comes to Showmax, as we follow hip-hop royalty in the Big Apple as they hustle and flow. In this season, a Gotti family secret begins to spiral. Ja Rule’s kids suffer the backlash of the infamous Fyre Festival. And Da’Zyna must put aside her daddy issues with Flavor Flav for her brother Quan’s rap career.

4. Tiger | First on Showmax | Express from the US | Episode 1 on 11 Jan & Episode 2 on 18 Jan

Tiger Woods is a name all too familiar in Nigeria and around the world. From his highs as a golf champion to his lows following his sex scandal, HBO’s eagerly anticipated documentary on him, Tiger, offers a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of the global golfing icon.

The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf brought him unimaginable fame and success, but also led him down a dark, spiraling path, and ultimately, to his legendary comeback, culminating in his victory at the 2019 Masters.

The two-part documentary features never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the centre of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world.

5. Fargo S4 | Same day as M-Net, Tuesdays at 23:30 from 12 January

Get in here Fargo fans, food is about to be served!

Fargo Season 4, which is Complex’s TV show of the year, is set in Kansas City in 1950, with four-time Emmy-winning comedian Chris Rock starring as Loy Cannon, the head of an African American crime family, who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of a tenuous truce.

“Fargo, as in past seasons, manages to be both more dramatic, and more comic, than almost any other show on TV right now,” says NPR.

A spin-off of the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning classic movie, Fargo has won three Golden Globes, six Emmys and a Peabody Award. It’s #36 on IMDb’s Top Rated TV list, with an 8.9/10 score, and holds a 92% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Live streams

Catch some of the hottest Yoruba actors such as Odunlade Adekola, Wumi Toriola, Bimpe Oyebade, Kemi Afolabi and more on Africa Magic Yoruba, streaming live on Showmax 24/7.

Football fans are not left out of the action as Premier League matches are streamed live on the Showmax Pro plan every weekend.

Also catch up on local news via a host of Nigerian channels streaming on Showmax, including Channels TV, Silverbird, NTA International and AIT.