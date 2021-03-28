Sen. Emma Nwaka congratulates Aba North/South Rep-elect, Ebisike

Prominent PDP Chieftain and former Party Chairman in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka, has congratulated Chimaobi Ebisike over his resounding victory in Saturday’s bye-election for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared PDP’s Chimaobi Ebisike winner in the Aba North/South House of Representatives bye-election, with 10,322 votes to defeat APC’s Mascot Uzor Kalu, who polled 3,674 votes. Candidates of APGA and Action Alliance (AA) got 1,554 and 199 votes, respectively.

Describing Ebisike’s margin of victory as overwhelming and decisive, Senator Nwaka attributed the result to the widespread support PDP enjoys not only in Abia State but the entire Southeast and South-south regions.

He also felicitated with the State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South in the Senate and the entire Abia PDP family over the outcome of the election.

“Abia is a staunch PDP territory. Saturday’s bye-election which was free and fair has further confirmed the unflinching support of Abians for PDP. Our Party, PDP is the only one that guarantees peace, development and inclusive prosperity to all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity. Our people are comfortable under the Umbrella Party of National Unity, as this bye-election has shown. They have rejected the party of poverty, insecurity and disunity.

“The Abia North/South Federal Constituency election is also a further confirmation that APC has no future in the Southeast. It would be foolhardy to expect our people to support a party under whose watch they are daily subjected to the worst form of their humiliation, harassment and neglect since the end of the Civil War. It is like the APC’s manifesto centres around disempowering the majority of hardworking and patriotic Nigerians while reversing all the economic and political gains this country has made since 1999 under PDP”.

Senator Nwaka called on Abians to rally behind the PDP, which is the only Party that guarantees their security and prosperity under a united, indivisible country.