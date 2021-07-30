Sen. Kalu recommends one-day election cycle to curb rigging

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding the 2023 general elections on the same day, saying it would reduce cost and prevent rigging.

Kalu said Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections could be held concurrently on the same day rather than having staggered dates for them.

In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Kalu said holding the 2023 elections on the same day would minimize cost, give the electorates the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates and also protect their votes.

He cited the United States, Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that Nigeria would not be out of place copying the same model.

“INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive. The conduct of the elections in different days give room for rigging, thuggery and several vices . It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger. When elections are conducted on the same day, popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones, unlike different days. The cost of running two days elections will also reduced. To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right. When leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted to power, they provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people,” Kalu said