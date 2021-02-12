Sen. Ned Nwoko alleges assassination plots against him

A Nigerian billionaire and former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko on Thursday raised an alarm over an alleged conspiracy to assassinate him.

Nwoko who represented Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South between 1999 and 2003 raised the alarm at a press briefing he organized alongside his Nollywood actress wife, Regina Daniels on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the assassination plot had a connection with a piece of land in his community in Delta where he was building a university.

He also stated that a tussle about who becomes the next traditional ruler of his community was also another significant factor.

He however stated that the traditional stool issue had been settled by the elders of the land, adding that they also gave their consent to the allocation of the land.

The matter, Nwoko said had since been reported to the police authorities who are investigating the matter.

According to Nwoko, the assassination plot was exposed by one Mr Ossy Bosah who was serving a jail term at Kuje Prison in Abuja.

The former federal lawmaker said that Bosah was privileged to get wind of the plan from fellow inmates.

Following the exposition of the plot, Nwoko said that Bosah’s life was threatened via text messages, regretting that shortly after he was released from the prison, he died mysteriously.

According to him, an autopsy was being carried out to ascertain the cause of Bosah’s death.

He said, ”Bosah was able to get the information on social media and the attention of my wife, Regina was drawn to it. I then reported the matter to the police and Department of State Security (DSS) and they went and interviewed the inmates involved. The inmates mentioned the name of one businessman who deals in the oil and gas sector as the master minder.”