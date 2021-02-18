Senate asks Buhari to declare emergency on security

The Senate on Wednesday asked the President to declare a state of emergency on security without further delay.

The red chamber made the call following a point of order by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), on the abduction of students and teachers of the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Musa said the terrorist who whisked their victims away were dressed in military uniforms. The Senator said security agencies had explained that they were on the trail of the criminals .

The Senate demanded the implementation of its ad hoc resolution on security and urged the combined team of military and police to set up an operation to destroy criminal camps across the country.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi, also from Niger State, said the kidnappers and bandits were emboldened by the successes being recorded in the state, in recent times as about 100 people had so far been kidnapped in the state.

He said the forest from the Federal Capital Territory extended to Niger State up to Zamfara State, was being used by the criminals.

He said the fact that the bandits had invaded Niger State was an indication that safety of lives and property of the FCT residents was being threatened.

Senator Bima Enagi, also from Niger State, declared that the Buhari regime was incompetent to handle security challenges in the country.

He said, “We need to amend the constitution so that governors should be chief security officers of their states since the government at the centre has failed to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

“ The Federal Government is busy giving palliatives instead of creating employment, thus aggravating insecurity.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, described the kidnap of the students as unfortunate.

He, however said the security agencies had challenges of personnel and funds.

He said, “Abductions of students from school happen in northern part of Nigeria.

“With incidents like this, parents would be scared to take their wards to school and the efforts of the past and present leaders at providing education would be defeated.

“Service chiefs have to secure the schools and have to carry the states along.”

Musa had in his motion noted that the security agencies had been able to detect the area where the students were taken to, and havd started tracing the bandits.