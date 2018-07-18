Senate confirms Police Service Commission Board members

The appointment of the Chairman and members of the police service commission board has been confirmed by the Senate.

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded their names to the senate for its approval.

A former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith representing South-West, is the chairman of the commission. The members are; Justice Clara Ogunbiyi representing North-East and a retired Assistant Inspector of Police, Mr. Lawal Bawa from the North-West, as full time commissioners.

Others are Muhammad Najatu representing North-West, Braimaoh Austin from South-South, Barrister Rommy Mom from North-Central and Dr. Nkemka Oshimiri Jombo-Ofo from South-East as members of the commission, respectively.

The confirmation of their appointments followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Senator Abu Ibrahim which screened the nominees.

Presenting the report, Senator Ibrahim said all the nominees, who had been cleared by the security agency, were found to be worthy of their new appointments and recommended them for approval.

Congratulating the new appointees, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said the lawmakers fast-tracked the approval because of the competence of the nominees.

“Let us congratulate the new members of the Police Service Commission and at the same time commend the quality of the candidates that have been nominated and brought forward by Mr. President. It gives us all a lot of hope and encouragement that all our efforts to see that this crucial aspect of our security architecture reform will begin with this process…We wish all the members the best of luck. They have a lot of expectation from Nigerians and before this nomination that is why we fast-tracked the nomination.

“A lot of people are expecting, with their experience, the capacity of the people now in the service commission, to support the police in carrying out the necessary reform that is required; particularly in ensuring that we drive a merit orientated police force, performance driven that would motivate all the necessary members to do the right thing to provide us security.

Saraki said the appointment was done by looking into the areas of rewarding performances to compensate those who have worked hard.