Senate directs panels to screen new service chiefs, ambassadorial nominees

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, referred the request of the President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of new service chiefs, to the joint committees on Army, Navy, and Air force for necessary screening.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, gave the committees, two weeks to carry out their assignments and report to Senate in plenary.

The appointees for confirmation are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff.

They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also on Wednesday, Lawan directed the committee on Foreign Affairs to screen the immediate past service chiefs who had been appointed by Buhari, as career ambassadors.

The panel was asked to conclude its assignments and submit its report within two weeks. – Punch.