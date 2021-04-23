Senate moves to upgrade YABATECH, Ilaro Poly to universities

The Senate, Thursday said it would upgrade the Federal Polytechnics, Ilaro and Yaba College of Technology, Yaba to universities of technology as well as grant legal status to the Nigeria French Village, Badagry.

Speaking at the public hearing for the three bills, sponsored by Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of Senate Committee of Tertiary Institution and TETFUND, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the upgrade of the two institutions would go a long way in calibrating the spread of educational infrastructure and balance access to education among the diverse of Nigeria.

He added that the passage of the inter-university centre for French language in Badagry will improve on the French Language proficiency and language skills required across professions at the global levels for ease of imparting knowledge and business practices.

Senator Adeola in his contribution stated the bills are pursuant of one of his legislative agenda to enhance and develop educational institution as well as human resources development adding that the passage of the bills will address the need to expand the opportunities for our teeming youths seeking admission into universities.

He noted that the upgrade of these institutions will address the issue of unemployment by providing education with potentials to create jobs by its products as well as boost the economy of the host communities through usage of technological innovations.

Stakeholders from the host communities and the academic communities of these three institutions presented oral and written memoranda in support of the bills among them the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland Ogun State, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle who came with the 5 royal fathers namely Onipokia of Ipokia Oba Olusola Olaniyan, Oba Adeyemi Adekeye, the Abepa of Joga Orile Yewa, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Jaiyeola Agunbiade, the Alagbara of Agbara Yewa, Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite, Otunba Akkem Adigun and Mr. Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo, a popular actor.

Others who supported the passage of the bills as it relates to them includes Professor Babatunde Aileru, the registrar of the Nigeria French Village, Professor Austin Moye Dean of Faculty of Arts, University of Benin and President of University French Teachers Association on Nigeria, Dr.(Mrs) Lauretta Offodile the President of YabaTech ASUP, Apostle Shegun Shodipe President Yabatech Alumni and Dr. Kunle Salako of Ogun State Ministry of Health among others.