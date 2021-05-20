Senate passes bill to upgrade Yabatech to federal university

May 20, 2021 0

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to upgrade the Yaba College of Technology to a Federal University of Technology.

Also passed was a bill to establish the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The approval for the establishment of both universities followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Nora Daduut (APC, Plateau South), who presented the report on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the establishment of the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi would provide the required manpower needs of Nigeria in the area of Geosciences and Technology, and General Agricultural practices as a boost for the exploration of solid minerals, scientific and social knowledge in the promotion of cutting-edge research on n Nigerian and beyond.

The lawmaker added that “the knowledge and skills acquired from the institution would contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and increase Nigeria’s revenue earnings.”

In addition, the lawmaker noted that “The upgrade of Yaba College of Technology to a full-fledged Federal University of Technology would boost the acquisition of scientific and technological knowledge in the country.”

