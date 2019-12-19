Senate passes bills to establish new varsities, polytechnics, others

The Senate, yesterday, passed six bills seeking to establish and give legal backing to Federal Universities and Polytechnics in some states of the Federation.

The Upper legislative chamber also passed an amendment bill on the Federal Polytechnic Daura Act.

The bills passed by the Senate sought to establish the Federal University of Gashua; Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; Federal College of Education, Illo; Federal University of Education, Kontagora; Federal Polytechnic, Daura; Modibo Adama University of Technology, and the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Funtua.

The passage of the seven bills followed consideration of reports by Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND chaired by Senator Ahmed Baba-Kaita Ahmad (APC, Katsina North).

Meanwhile, the Senate has referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees for the position of Chairman and member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service for further legislative action.

It also referred the President’s confirmation request for two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Both requests were referred to the respective Committees by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.