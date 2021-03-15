Senate President woos South-Easterners to join APC

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has wooed people from the south-eastern part of the country to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the appeal on Sunday during an interdenominational service to mark the first year anniversary of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, asking Igbos to grab the opportunity to be at the centre of Nigeria’s politics.

“I will take this opportunity to appeal to our people in the southeast, grab the opportunity to be at the centre of Nigerian politics,” the Senate President said.

“The APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is so liberal and forthcoming to support every part of Nigeria to make sure that Nigeria is evenly developed.

“What we are witnessing here in Imo will be replicated in Ebonyi. We hope, by the grace of God, Anambra is coming on board. We are expecting Abia to be on board and Gburugburu to bring Enugu on board.”

According to Senate Lawan, Nigeria should be a united country where progressives would provide leadership for the nation’s greatness.

While noting that the country faces myriads of challenges, notably security issues, the Senate President said there is no country that develops without confronting some problems.

What matters, he explained, is the willingness of the Federal Government to tackle the issues on the ground for the betterment of the citizens.

Lawan also called on all Nigerians irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious differences to support the government in overcoming the nation’s challenges.

Speaking further, the Senate President recalled that when Governor Hope Uzodinma, was a Senator representing Imo North in the National Assembly, he was not found wanting in any assigned task.

“We served in so many parliamentary organizations within and outside the country and I have never found him wanting.

“So when he was given the judgement to be the governor of Imo State, I just thought Imo will be taken to the next level by the grace of God.

“Today we are celebrating one year of his governorship in Imo, the National Assembly is here, the presences of the Vice President who ably represents Mr President and all the governors here is a very clear testimony of his relationship with the centre of Nigeria,” Senator Lawan added.