Senate rejects Niger Delta Ministry budget

October 22, 2019 0

The Senate Committee on Niger Delta has rejected the 2020 capital budget of the ministry over the non-completion of major projects in the region.

At the ministry’s budget defence session in the national assembly, committee members expressed dissatisfaction over many abandoned projects across the Niger delta states.

The displeasure over unfinished projects in the region was disclosed by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, when the Minister, Godswill Akpabio appeared before the committee to defend the ministry’s budget of N25, 910,486,285.

Senator Nwaboshi stated that there is no state within the Niger Delta which does not have abandoned projects that should have been completed before now.

