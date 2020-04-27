Senate resumes plenary on Tuesday

The Senate will on Tuesday resume plenary session after about five weeks of break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate had in March suspended its plenary for two weeks in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The Upper Chamber later extended the break to tally with the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States directed by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 29.

The Clerk of Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh, in a statement titled: “Resumption of Plenary Session” said Senators are expected to sit in plenary by 10 am prompt on Tuesday.

He added that staff and Senators’ aides are to stay at home but can only be allowed into the chambers when officially requested to do so.

Ayewoh said: “This is to inform distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Senate will resume in plenary on Tuesday, 28 April, 2020.

“Distinguished Senators are to with this notice expected to sit in Plenary, on Tuesday 28th April, 2020, at 10am prompt.

“Staff and Senators’ aides are to work from home and they will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”