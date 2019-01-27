Senate to reconvene Tuesday over sacked CJN

…we’ll resist impeachment moves against Buhari, says Ndume

The Senate will, on Tuesday, reconvene to discuss the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the swearing-in of Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday.

It was learnt that the sudden decision of the National Assembly leadership to reconvene might not be unconnected with the public outcry that greeted Buhari’s suspension of Onnoghen on Friday.

The lawmakers had, during Thursday’s plenary, adjourned sitting until February 19, which will be after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

However, the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate have vowed to resist any attempt by the presiding officers of the federal parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.

A former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues in an interview on Saturday, maintained that the President did not breach the constitution by his action.

He said, “As members of the APC in the National Assembly, we will put the nation’s interest above any parochial or sectional consideration in dealing with the issue.

“However, if anybody wants to start another trouble in the Senate over the issue, we are ready. We have the number; we have the strength because we constitute the majority.

“It’s just that the Senate leadership wants to play to the gallery, otherwise, I don’t see the same leadership that accused the judiciary of meddling in its affairs now moving against the President for fighting corruption in that arm of government.” – Punch.