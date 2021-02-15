Senator threatens joining Ogun kinsmen against killer herdsmen

The Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, said on Sunday that he would not hesitate to support the Yewa people’s agitation for self-defence if the Federal and Ogun State governments failed to protect them from constant Fulani herders’ attacks.

Adeola, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Finance and a prominent indigene of Yewaland condemned the invasion, destruction and killings of his people by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “I will not hesitate to join my people in the defence of their rights to life, property and peaceful coexistence with others at the back of seeming failure of duly constituted authorities to defend such fundamental rights against anyone or forces.”

Also, the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi, has once again, urged the President, Major General Muhammadu, (retd.), to speak up over the rising killings of innocent Nigerians by armed herdsmen.

Odebiyi stated this on Sunday when he visited communities in Ogun West Senatorial District which were currently being attacked by the rampaging herdsmen.

He lamented that several calls to the President to address the carnage, kidnappings, rape and maiming caused by the rampaging herdsmen had yielded no positive response.

He said, “It is wrong to keep quiet when herdsmen who bore arms and AK-47 are spontaneously killing our people.”

The Ogun West Senator, according to a statement by his media office, also visited the 10 persons who were critically injured at the hospital due to the horrific attack perpetrated by the herdsmen.