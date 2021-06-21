Sensation artiste, Holmes set to drop first music singles

Break out artiste, Umughare Aghogho Prosper popularly known as Holmes is fast establishing himself as one of the talents on the continent with his Afro-fusion genre of pleasant sound that has continued to puah the envelop in the entertainment industry, despite the challenges that hit the year 2020.

Holmes is set to drop his first body of work following a series of singles over the lockdown pandemic period. Under the supervision of his D’luxe Management team, he has put together an 8 tracker EP self titled ‘HolmesSzn’ enlisting the collaborative support of industry heavyweights like Davido in the track titled ‘Love’, Ice Prince featured in the track ‘Money’ while the most dynamic Dj in the land was hands on in the single ”Finally’.

New solo infusions in the EP are tracks like ‘Tension’ ,’Tip’, ‘Amina’, ‘Body’ and ‘Gidi Girls’.

Come July 1st, the HolmesSzn EP will be made available across all Digital streaming platforms for his teeming fans to have a firsthand review of his works.

Having been credited as one of the new indie artiste of the post pandemic era, Holmes is ready to lay a marker as an artiste here to stay.

The Addictive Music Worldwide artiste has closed ranks with his D’luxe Management team to serve his growing fan-base an eclectic body of work that will wow its listeners.

His production line up on the #HolmesSzn EP includes Realonyourtrack, SPEROACHBEATZ, JUSTOPAC and P LOOPS to mention a few.