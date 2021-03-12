Seplat expresses commitment to protect citizens’ environment

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has expressed a desire to meet the expectations of its various stakeholders through a responsible approach in the management of the company’s environment social, and governance imperatives.

The oil firm in a statement titled ‘Seplat positively impacting people, environment with its sustainable commitments’, said it was optimising its benefits to society while minimising the negative impacts of its activities to future generations.

These were the remarks delivered by the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Mr Roger Brown, at the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report presentation made to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday in a virtual session.

According to Brown, Seplat’s sustainability policy is based on the following principles: Commitment to transparent and complete disclosure of its ESG performance; encouraging responsible use of resources – energy, water and others; implementing human rights and gender equality; amongst others

He said, “We adopt an inclusive stakeholder management approach; integrate sustainability into our core business model and strategy; embed sustainability concept and practice companywide; operate the highest standard of corporate governance; leverage on stakeholder engagement in determining materiality; and exhibit a strong belief in our shared value philosophy.”

He noted that the company was strongly driving Nigeria’s transition to gas, delivering significant environmental, economic and social benefits that support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Brown, in a response to the firm’s role in climate change said, “We are developing a carbon calculator for continuous sustainable deployment to highlight the most negative carbon emission activities. Our investments in gas at Oben, Sapele and Assa North-Ohaji South onshore gas and condensate field are aimed at reducing GHG emissions.

“Seplat has created a new energy group to manage our midstream gas business and explore the adoption of renewable energy.”

In his address, the NSE Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Onyema, congratulated Seplat CEO and the company for the robust achievements and strides in the sustainability journey.

The NSE CEO who urged companies to learn from Seplat said reporting sustainability could help organisations create a sustainable future.