SEPLAT, NNPC to build gas plant in Imo

Seplat Group has partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to site a multi-billion-naira gas plant at Asaa, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this on Twitter on Friday.

He said he had assured residents of the community that his administration would stand as a referee to make sure development was brought by the Seplat Group.

Uzodinma said the state government would ensure that projects such as hospitals, roads and schools were provided as part of the company’s community relations services.

He said, “The Imo State Government will not encourage a situation where oil companies doll out monies to the leaders of their host communities.

“Gone are the days when oil companies collude with a few community leaders to exploit the rest of the host communities.”

The governor said he had assurances of the company to ensure they employed both skilled and non-skilled workers in their company.

He urged the community to be a good host to the company in order to ensure a win-win situation for both parties.

Uzodinma commended the Managing Director, Seplat Group, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako, for his humanitarian efforts in bringing development to the host community, the state, and the country at large.

According to Ojiako, the project was a signature gas project executed 50 per cent by SEPLAT and 50 per cent by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.