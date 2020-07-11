Seplat Petroleum appoints Emeka Onwuka as CFO/Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc on Friday announced the appointment of Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director (ED) of the Company, joining the Seplat Board with effect from August 1, 2020.

Onwuka has over 30 years’ experience in financial services within Sub-Saharan Africa.

He has acted as the voice and face of major financial institutions in Nigeria as former Group Managing Director /CEO of Diamond Bank Plc and former Chairman of Enterprise Bank Limited.

Onwuka is a Partner at Andersen Tax Nigeria and holds various Board positions as Chairman; FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited; Director FMDQ Holdings Limited; Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited; and Director, Bharti Airtel Nigeria.

He received his B.SC. in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and holds an MBA from the University of Benin.

Onwuka is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He has attended executive programs at the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School.

Onwuka also holds the Nigerian National Honour, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The Board of Seplat expressed confidence that the wealth of knowledge and experience of the new CFO/ED would be a great addition to the company.

The announcement was made in accordance with Rule 4 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing Rules.