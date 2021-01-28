Service Chiefs aware of expectations on security, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the newly appointed service chiefs are aware of the expectations from Nigerians regarding security in the country.

Buhari who had his first meeting with the service chiefs today said he reminded them that their loyalty is to Nigeria.

He advised them to prioritise their welfare and that of their men while assuring them of his full support.

“I met with the service chiefs today. They’re fully aware of the high expectations of Nigerians regarding security nationwide. I reminded them their loyalty is to Nigeria and asked them to prioritize the welfare of their officers & men. As their C-in-C my full support is assured,” Buhari shared on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

President announced the appointment of the new service chiefs following the resignation of their predecessors.

He gave their names as Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

