Service Chiefs, IGP storm Borno ahead of President Buhari’s visit

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Ahead of Thursday’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Iraboh, has led Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to the Theatre Command of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai Maimalari Cantonment.

Briefing newsmen after receiving operational brief that lasted for one and half hour, the CDS, General Irabor reassured on the commitment of the military to end the protracted Boko Haram insurgency.

General Irabor said their visit to the Theatre is to strategise and address the security problems facing the people of the North-East and the entire country.

According to him, “the greatest challenge before the military and other security agencies is how to restore peace in the entire region,” stressing the need for collaborative effort to end the crisis.”

In a remark before the closed-door session, the acting Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major-General Felix Omoigui, revealed that the Theatre had recorded numerous successes, which led to economic activities to thrive in many liberated areas of the north-east.

The Chief of Defence Staff was accompanied on the visit by Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouq Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Service Headquarters.