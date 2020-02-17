Sex-for-marks bill: 15,550 parents, students petition National Assembly

A civil society organisation,, Exam Ethics Marshals International, said it had delivered a petition signed by 15,550 parents, students and other stakeholders to the office of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to demand the speedy passage of the bill for the prohibition of sex-for-grade and other forms of sexual harassment.

The group said on Sunday that the petitioners were made up of 56 per cent females and 44 per cent males, noting that the petition was pasted on the internet and more people were “still signing the petition until the bill is signed into law and implemented.”

In a release by EEMI Chairman, Ike Onyechere, the bill had earlier been frustrated when it was first introduced in the 8th Assembly in 2016.