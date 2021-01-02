Sex party: Shariah council backs el-Rufai on demolition of Kaduna hotel

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria on Friday commended the Kaduna State Government for demolishing hotel alleged to be the venue of an aborted ‘sex party’ in the state.

Officials of the Kaduna State Urban State Urban Planning Development Agency had carried out the exercise after the police raided and arrested some of the organisers of the party which never held.

In a statement, the Kaduna State chapter Chairman of the council, AbdurRahman Hassan, said current merciless bloodletting through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, and a host of other vices, experienced in Nigeria were caused by immoral acts like the ‘Satanic’ sex party.

The statement read in part, “Allah (SWT) stated categorically in Suratul Hajj verse 41, thus: “Those who, when We empower them in the land, observe prayer, and give regular charity, and command what is right, and forbid what is wrong. To Allah belongs the outcome of events.”

“In line with this verse, the council, as an advocate of moral and social values, commends the steps taken by the Kaduna State Government on the arrest of the organisers of the Satanic so-called “Kaduna sex party” and the demolition of Asher Hotel at Barnawa, Kaduna.

“No doubt, this kind of illicit act is one of the ingredients that is fueling the wrath of Allah (SWT) that we are inflicted with currently. The current merciless bloodletting through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, and a host of other vices, are as a result of our derailment from ideal moral and cultural values.

“While we commend the Kaduna State Government for this commendable act. We also call on the government to scan for such places where illicit acts are perpetrated in the state, such as ‘Ajagunle’ area, off Maiduguri Road, in the Kaduna North Local Government Area, where ‘nude’ clubs do exist.